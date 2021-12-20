Watch Chris Hemsworth's 7-Year-Old Show Off Epic Hawkeye Approved Archery Skills!

Hawkeye better watch out because he’s got competition!

Chris Hemsworth’s 7-year-old son has some serious archery skills! Over the weekend, the proud dad took to Instagram to show off a trick shot one of his twin boys performed. Chris shares Tristan and Sasha, as well as daughter India, 9, with his wife Elsa Pataky. While it is unclear which child is a pro-archer, the skills are undeniable!

The video starts with the Thor star posing with a bottle on his head. Behind him, the blond-headed kiddo approaches with a large bow and shoots the drink right off his father’s head! So impressive!

The Marvel actor reflected in the caption:

“Don’t try this at home. Took 63 shots in the back of the head before nailing it. Worth it. This stunt was performed by a couple lunatics with complete disregard for their own safety. #fathersonbonding (don’t worry it was a rubber arrow)”

LOLz!! 63 shots? That’s perseverance! Ch-ch-check out the superhero in training (below)!

Even Hawkeye AKA Clint Barton AKA Jeremy Renner approved in the comments! Epic!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Chris Hemsworth/Instagram]