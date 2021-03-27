Chrissy Teigen Says Trump 'Put A Target On Asian People's Backs'

If you thought Chrissy Teigen saying goodbye to Twitter meant you weren’t going to hear her hot takes on important topics anymore, think again!

On Thursday, just a day after her huge social media exit, the Lip Sync Battle host was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and she took the opportunity to make some really important points about the rise of anti-Asian violence.

Related: The REAL Reason Chrissy Left Twitter

As the daughter of an immigrant from Thailand, Chrissy has seen racism firsthand — and feels just fine calling out those who have been pouring fuel on that fire. She told Kelly Clarkson she absolutely thinks it was the response to the coronavirus that caused the most recent spike:

“I think we just came out of a long line of politicians that put a target on Asian people’s backs by calling it ‘the China virus.'”

While she didn’t mention the name Donald Trump, she didn’t really have to, did she? Right away tons of conscientious folks were calling out the ex-president’s xenophobic reference to the pandemic as the CHY-NA VIRUS, warning it was something that would lead to violence.

Related: Meghan McCain Apologizes After John Oliver DRAGS Her For Supporting Trump’s Racist Covid Talk

Some of his cronies may have followed suit, but he was always the leader on that particular trend. Hell, he even called it the “Kung Flu” like some kind of racist shock jock. Ugh.

Unfortunately that racism filtered down to his base who truly have become their worst selves over the past few years. And it’s made it a scary time to be Asian in this country.

“I automatically think of when my mom’s without me, ‘How do people look at her? How do people treat her?’ A lot of mothers and fathers are being targeted around the country.”

She also blasted the pols who seem resolved to deny hate crimes even exist, saying:

“It’s so obvious to me what the motive is. It doesn’t seem to be obvious to the politicians out there that are saying, ‘We’re not quite sure of the motive,’ but I think we know what it is.”

She encouraged those who want to do something to help the AAPI community to start by donating to organizations like Stop AAPI Hate or 18 Million Rising — but also to spend a little money at their local Asian-owned businesses:

“I mean these things are disappearing quicker than we know it and soon they’re going to be gone. It’s heartbreaking to me.”

See Chrissy’s powerful statement PLUS more vids from her appearance (below)!

[Image via WENN/Instar/The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube.]