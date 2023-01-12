Chrissy Teigen Asks Twitter For Pregnant Bikini Waxing Advice!

Always keeping it real!

As Chrissy Teigen nears her due date, she has a very important question for her fans: to wax or not to wax her bikini area before giving birth?! Taking to Twitter with the Q, the Cravings author wondered:

“I know it’s definitely more painful pregnant but is waxing down there while pregnant a litttttle bit worse or a lot a lot worse? I can do a little bit worse”

As you can imagine, the comments flooded in! Some of course screamed “TMI!” — but hey, the woman needs to know! Why shouldn’t she be able to crowdsource?? Thankfully others offered lots of tips and tricks for the former Lip Sync Battle host ahead of her delivery. But not everyone…

Horrified, one person teased:

“I can’t unsee this.”

Chrissy hilariously clapped back:

“Imagine what the poor lady [aesthetician] has to see.”

LOLz! She’s just looking out for her docs! Reiterating this, when someone wondered “why even bother,” John Legend‘s wife explained:

“Trying to do the doctors a solid.”

When someone suggest she just “trim” it herself, she laughed:

“I can’t see it lol”

Just take a look at her baby bump (above), there’s no way she could handle the hairy situation by herself! LMAO!!

While it’s unclear what Chrissy has decided to do, judging by many of the comments, if she does follow through with her waxing plans, it won’t be a very relaxing day at the spa! Several people wrote:

“A lot worse… I saw my ancestors before my eyes.” “1000000x worse. Actual tears” “Lot lot. Do not pass go.”

Dang! See more comments and reactions (below)!

I know it’s definitely more painful pregnant but is waxing down there while pregnant a litttttle bit worse or a lot a lot worse? I can do a little bit worse — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 11, 2023

The 37-year-old hasn’t shared her specific due date, but she definitely seems to be nearing the end. Women’s Health thinks she will likely give birth to her rainbow baby sometime in January or February. SO soon!

Chrissy and John currently share a daughter, Luna, 6, and a son, Miles, 4. In 2020, the couple tragically lost a baby boy named Jack following pregnancy complications, so it’s been a nerve-wracking but exciting journey this time around. We hope that if Chrissy did go through with her waxing plans, it wasn’t too painful!! She does not need to be putting herself through anything crazy right before giving birth!! Oof. Reactions, Perezcious readers? What would U suggest in this circumstance? Sound OFF (below)!

