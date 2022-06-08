Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Luna Gives Adorable Dance Recital Performance!

We are so proud of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s daughter Luna for KILLING IT at her dance recital this week!!

And we are swooning over the little girl’s proud parents, too, because their social media activity through this formative experience is so heartwarming and wholesome!

On Monday, the Cravings author took to Instagram to rightfully brag a little bit about her beloved 6-year-old daughter after she just successfully completed what appears to be a truly adorable dance recital on stage with some young pals!

Giving off major ’80s vibes in her momma’s pics, while rocking a black tutu with rainbow accents and a pink top along with a bow placed strategically atop her head, Luna rocked out for the performance! Supporting the whole way through, Chrissy dropped a “yessss girl” encouragement in her IG post alongside a series of snaps from the big event, as you can see (below):

Love it!

And the fun wasn’t done there!!

Chrissy also took to her IG Stories to show off one of Luna’s mid-performance moves, which included a wonderful hair flip and dance transition that finished with a very poised pose:

Fun!! And talented!

Luna appears to be a true performer already, with so much more greatness ahead! We can feel it!

BTW, Chrissy and Luna weren’t the only ones enjoying family fun over the weekend. John and the couple’s 4-year-old son Miles took off to wrap up the boy’s T-ball season over the last few days, as well:

We can imagine how well the slow pitch part of the game did (not) go with a bunch of 4-year-olds stumbling around. LOLz!!

It really warms the heart to see such family fun, tho!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

