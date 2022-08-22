Chrissy Teigen Looks AMAZING In New Family Vacation Photos -- Featuring Her Growing Baby Bump!

Chrissy Teigen is glowing!!!

The Cravings cookbook author, who is currently expecting another child with her husband, John Legend, took to Instagram on Monday to share some adorable photos taken during a family getaway — and we cannot stop looking at her baby bump!

In the photos, the momma posed with her kids, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, as they enjoyed the sunlight and open ocean. While it’s unclear where in the world the family is, they look to be having a fantastic time together in the summery destination!

In one photo, Chrissy and Luna smile for the camera outside of a large building and gorgeous greenery. The Chrissy’s Court alum looked stunning in a green maxi dress and sandals. Later, the duo sang along to song while on a boat. There’s also an extreme close-up of the TV personality’s pregnant belly as well as a bikini mirror selfie to show off how things are progressing!! Ch-ch-check it out!

Amazing!

She also posted the sweetest snapshot of Miles sound asleep in her lap on Sunday — look!

Cute!!

This updated peek at the 36-year-old’s baby bump comes after the couple announced they are pregnant with another baby earlier this month, nearly two years after losing their son Jack following pregnancy complications. Last week, the model told fans she’s in the “in-between” stage in her pregnancy journey — loving where she’s at but also super eager to “just be huge already.” LOLz! She’s on her way! So glad to see things are going well so far. Reactions?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]