Chrissy Teigen Takes Jab At Lori Loughlin While Asking For Help Getting Into Hospitality School!

Chrissy Teigen is back on Twitter and letting all her thoughts fly!

On Tuesday, the cookbook author took to the app to ask ex-prisoner Lori Loughlin for helping getting into hospitality school! Because who else do you turn to for such a subject than a guilty member of the college admission scandal? LOLz! John Legend’s wife tweeted:

“I wanna go to hospitality school. I am old and didn’t take my SATs. How does this work now? How do you get into school? Do I have to Laurie Laughlin photoshop myself being hospitable.”

She quickly added (so there was no confusion):

“Dammit it’s lori!!”

In case you didn’t know, the former Hallmark star staged rowing photos (and paid $500K) so her daughters would be admitted as fake crew team recruits at USC — so maybe Chrissy is on to something here!

She’s putting it out there that she’d like to head back to class, which is smart! Teigen’s name recognition alone could probably earn her an easy entry to a university looking for free press. Any takers?

[Image via IZZY/Avalon/WENN]