Chrissy Teigen ‘Finally’ Makes Low-Key Return To Social Media Weeks After Tragic Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen made a quiet, low-key return to social media over the weekend.

Weeks after she revealed the tragic and untimely death of her baby son Jack amid her pregnancy with him, John Legend‘s wife has (somewhat) returned to the social media world, even as she continues to mourn and grapple with the after effects of the pregnancy loss.

Related: Kate Beckinsale Shares Heartbreaking Past Loss In Support Of Chrissy

In her return to Instagram, in particular, the 34-year-old mom, model, and TV personality commented on a post that had been published by the @Betches IG account, which pulls content from funny sources all across social media.

As you can see (below), the post is a witty one:

LOLz! Very funny.

Teigen thought so, too; in the comments section on Saturday, the model wrote (below):

“Finally, a giggle. Thank you.”

Quickly noticing her comment on the IG account, fans and followers sent no shortage of love and condolences to the model during her tough time.

Related: Did Chrissy Teigen Cross The Line?

Even the Betches account itself wrote back in the replies to her comment, adding:

“It is an honor and a privilege.”

Wow… touching to see the support for her online!

Obviously, this is still a remarkably difficult time for Chrissy and John, and we can’t even imagine their pain. As we’ve been reporting, the pair candidly opened up weeks ago about the health complications that led to them losing their unborn son, who they had named Jack. Chrissy was particularly forthright about the entire ordeal, drawing sympathy from all corners of the social media world and beyond as she came out into the open with the horrific news.

From there, the model and TV personality understandably went very quiet across social media. Now, it seems like she’s back — well, perhaps only to dip her toes in the proverbial Instagram waters here and there as she and John continue to work through such a sad, life altering-event.

Related: Chrissy’s Mom Mourns The Loss In A Heartbreaking Tribute Post

Nice to see Chrissy back online and laughing again, even if something tells us it may be a while before we really see her back to her usual bubbly self after this sad, sad month. Hopefully, little funny things like that can continue to brighten her days!

Our hearts go out to both of them as they continue to cope and work through this together, and individually. Sending lots of love to the entire family right now…

[Image via WENN/Instar]