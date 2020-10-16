Chrissy Teigen’s First Instagram Post Since Tragic Pregnancy Loss

Got A Tip?

It will be a long, long time before Chrissy Teigen is back to her adorable, TMI old self on social media. But she took a huge first step on Friday afternoon.

In her first post since tragically losing her pregnancy last month, the Lip Sync Battle host gave followers an update on her state of mind after weeks of silence.

Sharing hubby John Legend‘s beautiful posts admiring her “strength” through this ordeal to her own Instagram, she added the caption:

We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much.”

We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much.

She was quickly met with support, love, and LOTS of heart emojis from other celebs like Andy CohenEmily Ratajkowski, and Christie Brinkley.

Whitney Cummings wrote simply:

I love you.”

Kate Beckinsale, who previously shared her own story of late term pregnancy loss in solidarity with Chrissy, posted:

Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote:

“Love and miss you both so much.

Like John Legend, we are also in awe of Chrissy — and so happy to hear from her again.

Good to see you, gurl! Sending all the love!

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram.]

