Christina Aguilera Poses Topless On Instagram In Callback To Stripped!

Christina Aguilera is bringing dirrty back and we’re so here for it!

Over the weekend, the pop star took to social media to tease her upcoming performance at Brooklyn’s LadyLand Festival, and served a look that was clearly inspired by her Stripped album art!

The pic (below) saw Xtina posting topless in nothing but a pair of low-rise jeans, with her long locks covering her breasts — an obvious nod to the cover of her 2002 LP.

Photo: Christina Shares Rare Pics Of Daughter Summer For 7th Birthday

Ch-ch-check out the stunning snap (below) and see how it compares to the OG.

Happy sweet 16 to #Stripped…. the album that birthed my fighters!! Love you guys with all my heart ???? pic.twitter.com/IxxwfKjibc — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) October 22, 2018

Wow! If we’re being honest, momma looks even better than she did in ‘02! Do U agree??

[Image via Avalon/WENN]