Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are ‘The Loves Of Each Other’s Lives’!!!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon — not when they are reportedly each other’s greatest loves!

It is no secret that the couple has moved at warped speed since rekindling their relationship earlier this year. We mean, it was only in late April that the two had even started hanging out again, and now they’re reportedly looking for a house together in Los Angeles. Talk about fast! But a source claimed to People the whole thing tracks as Lopez and Affleck “are madly in love,” and believe they are “the love of each other’s lives.”

Related: Jennifer Lopez & Daughter Emme Are Totally Twins In New Selfie!!

So sorry to their exes, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Garner, but they were clearly written in the stars! As you may know, the pair started dating in July 2002 and got engaged a couple of months later. Unfortunately, they postponed their wedding days before the date in 2003 and soon called off their engagement in January 2004. However, it turns out they couldn’t stay away from each other! Ben and Jen then shocked the world by reconnecting not once, not twice, but multiple times over the past couple of months. And while neither has publicly commented on the relationship, the duo has not shied away from the PDA, either!

But what else can we expect from the lovebirds, they do have 17 years to make up for! The insider also mentioned to the publication how Affleck has been “very happy” with Lopez, adding how “she’s wonderful for him.” Even more so, they spilled that the two are super dedicated to making their relationship work this second time around:

“They want to do everything they can to make this work. Even though their split many years ago was devastating for Jennifer, she has never had a bad word to say about Ben. She believes that it just wasn’t meant to be then and feels like they’ve been given a second chance.”

The insider added:

“Ben wants to protect what they have.”

Wow, it all just sound like this has been ripped straight out of a romantic comedy!

Most recently, the 51-year-old actress had played it coy when asked about Affleck on the Today show. Hoda Kotb had commented on how happy Lopez seemed with the 48-year-old, but she instead brought it back to the song she was promoting with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Love Make the World Go Round:

“The song is out, five years since we’ve done it. And I believe that that message, of loving one another and coming together and love, is never more relevant than it is right now.”

We see what you did just there, Jen! And so did Kotb, who refused to back down by replying:

“Wait, it’s me you’re talking to, you know that?”

To which Lopez responded with:

“I know, you can call me. You have my number!”

Care to fill us in on the chat when you have it, Hoda?! We’re dying to know all the deets about their out-of-the-blue reunion! Anyways…

Based on this new information, Perezcious readers, do you think Bennifer will last this time? Or will their love just go up in flames again? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN, Sheri Determan/WENN, Sean Thorton/WENN]