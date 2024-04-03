Christine Quinn Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband After Alleged 'Rampage'

Christine Quinn has been granted a restraining order against her estranged husband Christian Dumontet!

According to TMZ on Wednesday, a judge signed off on the Selling Sunset star’s request for a temporary restraining order against her ex after he was arrested twice last month following an alleged domestic dispute. Per the order, the businessman is required to leave their shared Los Angeles home, where Christine will continue living.

He must also stay at least 100 yards away from his wife and is not allowed to interact with their 2-year-old son Christian or their dogs, Bubby and Teddy. That said, he can have brief contact with the real estate agent to discuss court-mandated child visitation.

Furthermore, Christian can’t stalk, threaten, or assault Christine or anyone else protected under the order. We’d hope he wouldn’t do that even without a restraining order — but given the events of the last few weeks, we get why that needs to be in writing!

As Perezcious readers know, Christian was arrested in mid-March after allegedly throwing a bag with a glass bottle in it at Quinn (which reportedly hit their son instead) amid a violent “rampage.” After he was released from custody, he went straight to the family home, violating an emergency protective order. He was promptly arrested again. The Netflix personality has continued to fear for her safety since then, including worrying her ex might’ve bugged her hotel room to spy on her last week.

While Christine was victorious in obtaining a restraining order (unlike her ex’s attempt), TMZ noted that the judge denied her other requests regarding visitation, child custody, and property debt payments for now. The rest will be discussed at the couple’s court hearing on April 17. That’s the same date the temporary order expires — though the judge can either extend it or drop it altogether at that time. Hopefully, this legal protection will give her some reassurance for the time being. Such a stressful situation!

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

