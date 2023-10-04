Christy Carlson Romano’s Mom Suggested Getting A Boob Job At 18 -- Because Of Hilary Duff??

It always helps to have the support of your parents, but did Christy Carlson Romano’s mom take it too far??

During Tuesday’s episode of her Vulnerable podcast, the Disney Channel alum opened up about how she developed “body image issues” off the heels of 2002’s Cadet Kelly, which she starred in as Jennifer Stone alongside Hilary Duff’s Kelly Collins. She told guest Andrea Lewis, who also acted in the TV flick:

“I had that very tight, rigid uniform on for Jennifer Stone. And I remember seeing — and a lot of times it comes up in memes — where I’m standing face-to-face with [Hilary Duff] and I’m completely flat-chested.”

At the time, the now 39-year-old was just 17 — but that apparently didn’t prevent her mother, Sharon Romano, from making a controversial suggestion:

“My mom, she was like, ‘Christy, if you want to get breast implants, I just want to let you know that’s an option.’”

OMG! So young! Christy revealed that she did end up going through with the augmentation upon turning 18 shortly after — but she doesn’t seem to hold any resentment towards her mom:

“What I will say is I did decide to go through with that. … I love my mom, like, she’s from a whole different generation and she was stage mom-ing that moment.”

Watch a clip from the episode (below):

