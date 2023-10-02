Former Nickelodeon Star Poses For Playboy After Being 'Repressed' Working On Show!

Yet another child star is making a name for themselves in the adult entertainment world!

Former Nickelodeon star Madisyn Shipman, who is best known for her role as Kenzie Bell in Game Shakers, is now a model for Playboy and makes a living off their OnlyFans-style platform. She credits this career move to feeling “repressed in terms of sexuality and showing her body” after all those years of being forced to look like a “little girl” on the kid’s network!

Taking to Fox News, the 20-year-old said her NSFW job has helped her “reclaim her power” and introduced her to “like-minded people,” explaining on Friday:

“I’m going to be completely honest with you, I have always felt a sense of repression in terms of my sexuality and showing my body. And I think a lot of that is because I grew up on a Nickelodeon show. You’re taught that you can’t wear crop tops… you can’t show too much skin. You’ve got to be presented as a little girl constantly. And whenever that ends… I had a little bit of an identity crisis because I didn’t know who I was.”

She’s certainly not the only child actress to struggle with this!

Interestingly, after a fellow Nick alum turned Playboy star (whom she didn’t name) encouraged her to join the platform, she’s found success sharing content in her bikini or lingerie. However, she won’t pose nude. She noted:

“That’s the great thing about Playboy. If you want to show everything, you’re more than welcome to, but you don’t have to. I’m reclaiming my power. I’m reclaiming my sexuality. I’m doing what makes me happy. I have no issues posing in a bikini or a lingerie set. It’s just me. I think it’s so empowering to be able to pose like that and feel great in my skin. I love my body, so being able to do this in such a respected area and get so much love and support from it is so rewarding.”

That said, she does get the occasional “fetish” request that she isn’t comfortable completing. But for the most part, she thinks her clients are mostly fans who are “seeking a connection” with her. Thanks to all this, she’s made enough money to buy a house and self-fund her music career. That’s pretty good!!

As for how her Game Shakers cast members feel? She dished:

“I was always pushing the boundaries back then. I would always get in trouble for posing in a crop top or wearing a bikini that was showing a little too much… So I think [my former costars] expected it. They fully support me. They know what I’m doing makes me happy. And if other people don’t agree with it, then so be it. I don’t need the negativity or the drama in my life. I’m so focused on just having a positive outlook.”

To each their own! Plenty of other child stars have gone down this route, including Wizards of Waverly Place‘s Dan Benson, and it seems like they’ve seen a ton of success, too.

Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

