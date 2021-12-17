Vanderpump Rules Cameraman, NCIS Actor, & Producer Arrested In Connection To Deaths Of LA Model & Her Designer Friend

Three men have been charged in the deaths of LA model Christy Giles (above, insert) and interior designer Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola.

According to DailyMail.com, Scarface actor Steven Bauer witnessed an alleged rape by David Pearce (above), who is now arrested in the suspected overdose deaths of two women whose bodies were dumped last month at separate El Lay hospitals by masked men driving a car with no plates. A toxicology report for Cabrales-Arzola stated heroin was found in her system.

Pearce, a self-described movie producer and club promoter, is allegedly one of the last people to see Christy and designer Hilda alive. On Thursday, it was revealed that the 39-year-old, along with 47-year-old Michael Ansbach and 42-year-old Brandt Osborn, had been arrested and charged.

Pearce is charged with manslaughter and is being held on a $1 million bail. Ansbach and Osborn — an actor who was arrested on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles — were both charged with accessory to manslaughter, and are each being held on a bail of $100,000.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the victims were given drugs at a home in the 8600 block of Olympic Boulevard, adding that they believe an overdose caused the victims’ deaths. The victims’ loved ones have maintained that the women were drugged against their will.

Now, former acquaintances of Pearce’s are revealing more about the suspect, and let’s just say none of it makes him look good…

While speaking to the UK outlet, Bauer said he lived with Pearce for a few weeks around 2010 in a West Hollywood apartment — the same one Pearce and two other men allegedly took Christy and Hilda to from an East LA warehouse party in the early hours of November 13 — and saw some major red flags during his time there.

Bauer alleged Pearce repeatedly made comments to him about drugging women to have sex with them, and that a girl once told him Pearce had locked her in a room and raped her.

The alleged rape incident took place at a Beverly Hills house party the two men went to in 2008. According to Bauer, Pearce disappeared for a while with a young Latina woman; after he and the woman’s friend started looking for her, they saw her burst out of a room sobbing — shortly followed by Pearce. The actor recalled:

“He was trying to hustle me out of the party so that nobody else would hear. He said, ‘Don’t listen to her. This is a stupid party, let’s get out of here… Get in the car, get in the car.’”

Bauer said he insisted that Pearce drive the two women home with them. While in the car, the woman’s friend asked her what had happened — to which she responded with a shocking accusation:

“She said ‘he cornered me and he locked the door. And I told him I didn’t want to do anything. I didn’t like him. And he said yes you like me. And he forced himself on me.’”

Bauer continued to recall:

“I said, ‘Did he hurt you?’ And she said, ‘He raped me.’ So I asked [Pearce] straight out… I said ‘Answer me. What she’s saying is that you raped her.’ He goes, ‘She’s a liar. What, you’re going to believe her? She’s a f***ing maid. She’s gonna brag about this later… Stop being a p***y. She’s a liar. She’s a housekeeper or something.’”

Absolutely sickening.

Bauer went on to say that Pearce called him “all kinds of names” after the actor insisted on calling the police — all while Pearce was speeding through Beverly Hills as he drank an alcoholic beverage he took from the party. When Bauer told him to put the drink down, he says Pearce threw the glass out the window.

That’s when Bauer lost it:

“I was going to strangle him while he was driving. I just lost my temper. I grabbed him by the hair and I said, ‘Listen, you’d better focus right now. Pull over.’ And he said, ‘Oh, you’re a girl, you pulled my hair.’ And that was probably the last time I saw him, or hung out with him… I told him I wanted to get all my clothes out of his apartment, that I was done. I didn’t want to see him anymore.”

Bauer said he first met Pearce at a party shortly after moving back to El Lay. When Pearce learned Bauer needed a place to stay, he offered his spare room.

The actor said Pearce was on his “best behavior” for the first week or so, but started making disconcerting comments about drugging women in order to sleep with them. Bauer recalled:

“He didn’t show his colors until he finally basically lost his patience with me… He was always implying that he had either Quaaludes or date rape drugs. He would say, ‘What do you think I’m going to do with her?’ And I’d say, ‘Yeah, but you can’t just scam your way past all young females,’ and he said, ‘You want to bet? I have other ways – as if you don’t know what I’m talking about.’ I’d say, ‘Don’t even joke about that around me. You know I don’t approve of that. I hope you’re kidding.’ And he’d say, ‘Watch me.’”

Pearce apparently refused to elaborate when Bauer asked what drugs he intended to use on women. He recalled:

“He’d say, ‘Forget it. I’m not telling you. You’re liable to go crazy and turn me in or something.’”

Scorpions bassist Ralph Rieckermann also spoke about his experiences with the suspect, and had similarly awful things to say about him. The musician said he would regularly see Pearce at parties at the Playboy Mansion and other celebrity house parties in Hollywood and Beverly Hills about 15 years ago.

He got to know Pearce a bit more when he visited the producer’s apartment to meet Bauer, his close friend. When he arrived, Rieckermann was instead greeted by Pearce and shown around.

From there, things got weird. Rieckermann revealed:

“He had extremely large televisions, which was unusual for an apartment at that time, and a lot of electronics standing around, like 3-5 laptops. All of a sudden he came out of the bedroom, which by the way, had porn playing in the late afternoon.”

It gets even worse:

“He came out and showed me a whole stack full of IDs of girls. He said ‘these are the IDs I use to get girls into the clubs.’ I said, ‘Why do you need IDs to get girls in clubs?’ ‘Well a lot of the girls we’re hanging out with are underage.’ I said, ‘Why are you hanging out with underage girls?’ … That was an extremely weird, big red flag to me.”

No kidding!

Rieckermann said he also saw a stack of 50-70 credit cards on Pearce’s desk that weren’t in his name, which Pearce refused to explain.

Clearly, this does not sound like the kind of guy you want to meet at a party, and it sounds like the police agree. They explained in a statement on Thursday:

“Based on the investigation, the LAPD is concerned that there could be other victims in our community who could have been drugged by one or more of these men.”

Pearce is also reportedly a wannabe actor, while Ansbach is a cinematographer who has worked in Hollywood since the 1990s, most notably of late as a cameraman for Vanderpump Rules.

