Inside The 'Unhealthy Environment' Of Clare Crawley & Dale Moss' Relationship

While Clare Crawley is left reeling from the “completely devastating” breakup with Dale Moss, we’re learning more behind-the-scenes scoop about what led to the demise of the once-smitten couple. And, yes, the pandemic has a lot to do with it!

Like so many relationships in 2020, an insider revealed to ET how the novel coronavirus and other impactful elements of last year affected the pair, explaining:

“This year specifically was tough to start a new relationship with everything going on in the world.”

That said, COVID-19 can’t take all the blame for the sudden breakup as it appears the couple couldn’t handle the pressures of national publicity surrounding their relationship. A little odd if you ask us considering they met on reality TV. The attention shouldn’t have been a shocker, but we get the unusual circumstances that come with a life in fame. The source spilled further:

“Then throw in social media and all the attention the show brings, and it put a lot of pressure on their relationship. There were things with how Clare acted about certain issues that Dale couldn’t accept anymore, the damage was unrepairable. It got to be an unhealthy environment, which was affecting both Dale and his family in a way that he didn’t like.”

Wow, that’s new!! While the source didn’t dish out any more clues as to what the rift between the 39-year-old and Moss’ family was, they did explain the former NFL player had his decision made well in advance of the public statement, sharing:

“[Dale] ended things last week and wanted to give Clare enough time to process it before announcing the split publicly. He will always have love and respect for Clare, and wants nothing but the best for her.”

Honestly, we appreciate the way he was such a gentleman in handling the rough situation! Even in the Instagram announcement, The Bachelorette contestant kept things cordial, acknowledging:

“We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself – something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

Looking back on the series, the couple’s last interaction on the show does seem a bit odd. When asked the infamous question — “What’s next?” — by host Chris Harrison, their responses were quite different. While Clare shouted, “babies,” Dale was more reserved, hoping for marriage before anything else. Perhaps his reservations had started back then??

