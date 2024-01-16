Bachelorette Alum Clare Crawley & Husband Ryan Dawkins Welcome First Child Together Via Surrogate!

Congratulations are in order for Clare Crawley and her husband Ryan Dawkins!! The former Bachelorette and her man just welcomed their first child together, born via surrogate on Monday. Amazing!!

The 42-year-old reality TV alum announced as much on her Instagram Stories on Monday evening. Then, she doubled down with a video post on her IG page announcing the little girl’s birthday. And based on early reports, the baby is totally healthy and totally happy! YAY!!

As you can see (below), the Sacramento native first revealed the birth following a successful surrogacy on Monday night with a very simple message, a snap of her and Dawkins embracing, and a quick clip of the little girl:

“She’s here! Healthy + Beyond Loved. Dream come true.”

Awww!

Then, with the world wanting more so we could celebrate with Clare and her growing family, the hairstylist popped up with a full post late on Tuesday morning. In it, she revealed the child’s full name — Rowen Lily Dawkins — her official birthday and birth weight, and an inspiring message to cap it:

“Welcome to the world Rowen Lily Dawkins. 1/15/24, 6lbs 10oz. I prayed for you my entire life and to finally hold you in our arms is nothing short of a miracle and a dream come true!”

For good measure, she also shared a longer video clip of the infant all snuggled up while Tiffany Alvord‘s acoustic cover of My Girl by The Temptations played in the background! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

So wonderful!!

Clare has been through a whirlwind the last few years. The slow-motion car crash that was her ill-fated relationship with Bachelorette contestant Dale Moss was a shocker, to say the least. But upon meeting Ryan in late 2021, things clicked! And now they are expanding their family! (Ryan has two daughters age 12 and 10 from a previous relationship, FYI.)

We are so happy for them! CONGRATULATIONS!!

