College Student Convicted Of Stabbing Blind Date Thought She Was Salma Hayek's From Dusk Till Dawn Character!

A college student is blaming her decision to stab a blind date during sex on an alleged psychotic episode that made her think she was Salma Hayek‘s character from From Dusk Till Dawn!

Last year, Nika Nikoubin matched with Daniel Trevino on the dating app Plenty of Fish, and they decided to meet up for sex at the Sunset Station Hotel and Casino on March 5, 2022, as cops have previously reported.

While getting freaky in bed, the 23-year-old blindfolded her date and then stabbed him in the neck with a pink kitchen knife she brought with her. Yikes! Daniel testified that he shoved her off him, yelling, “What are you doing?” She then fled the hotel room and was quickly caught by cops.

Now in an interview with the New York Post on Tuesday, the suspect claimed she believed she was Salma Hayek’s character in the 1996 Quentin Tarantino-written horror/action film From Dusk Till Dawn during the attack — and that she thought the stabbing was revenge for a US drone strike that killed an Iranian commander.

Uhhh… wow. Why’d she think all this?

Well, she claims she told authorities she also thought she was in an episode of Homeland!

The Texas student, who has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, told the outlet:

“I was in a very manic state of mind. […] I essentially looked in the mirror and I thought, ‘This actress is hot,’ thinking I’m Salma Hayek from the ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ movie, and I was hallucinating there was a snake around my shoulders.”

The Homeland narrative really kicked into action once she had already been taken into police custody. She continued:

“I was so far gone that even when I had handcuffs around me, I was still thinking I was a character. I thought I was going to have a custody scene … like a scene shot in jail.”

She noted:

“When I was being interviewed I thought I was a TV character. I thought I was Carrie [played by Claire Danes] from Homeland and I was imagining a camera behind me recording all these scenes.”

During the interrogation, the young woman, who came to the US from Iran when she was just 12, told officials she was spilling American blood out of “spite and revenge” for the US assassination of the Iranian military leader, Qasem Soleimani, in 2020.

Now she’s walking that all back:

“I don’t believe in the things that I said that night. It is not within my political views, it is not within my family’s political views.”

As for why all this happened, Nika claimed she was off her medication at the time and only realized what she’d done SIX WEEKS later while in jail. At her trial, her legal team blamed the incident on a psychotic episode, and the suspect told the judge she had been raped when she was 18. She said she didn’t realize how much her mental health had been impacted by that trauma until now.

She also revealed she was in a mental health facility shortly before moving to Vegas and a month before meeting the victim at the hotel. Oh, no!

She noted:

“I was three weeks into taking my medication when I moved to Las Vegas and just walking down The Strip, I threw away all my medication. […] I was hallucinating. I had so many delusions. I was on alcohol. I wasn’t doing what my parents taught me to do. Couple all that together, I had a manic episode. Schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. These all prior to my arrest.”

For the past year, she has reportedly been consistently on her meds. While she apologized to Daniel in court, Nika repeatedly refused to answer questions about him, per the outlet. Huh…

For his part, he said in court he has chosen to “forgive” her but “whatever the law decides to do, that’s up to the law.”

Nika pleaded guilty to two counts of false imprisonment with the use of a deadly weapon, and she was sentenced to three years probation and house arrest. The judge cited her mental health struggles as the reason she wasn’t going to be spending time behind bars.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

