Collin Gosselin Says He Was ‘Discharged’ From The Marines Because Kate Institutionalized Him When He Was 12!

Collin Gosselin says that one of his mother’s decisions is preventing him from achieving his ultimate “wishes.”

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old son of Kate and Jon Gosselin spoke his unfiltered truth to Entertainment Tonight about an unforgettable and terrifying time in his young life: when his mother institutionalized him. He told the outlet:

“I didn’t know what was going on, I didn’t know where I was going … that was the most scared I’ve probably ever been in my life. Up until then I was at home with siblings, with my mom, and she didn’t give me any information on where I was going or what was going on.”

He claimed he “didn’t even get to say goodbye” to his siblings because he “didn’t know it was goodbye.” How absolutely heartbreaking! If you didn’t know, Kate put him in an institution back in 2016 when he was just 12 years old for alleged behavioral issues. But the young adult has different ideas on why his mother chose to admit him:

“Our family was under a spotlight 24/7. My mother, especially, following her divorce. There was this light cast on her as a single mother taking care of eight children. And I believe strongly — I know strongly — that the reason I was sent away was for my mother to protect her reputation.”

Poor kid… He claimed she only “came to visit” one time, and that was for roughly “30 minutes and for the entire time all she did was lecture me and told me that I destroyed our family.”

He was there for nearly two years before moving in with his father and sister Hannah in 2018. Now, he has pretty much zero relationship with the rest of his six siblings… and he thinks Kate is behind it:

“I love my siblings very, very much. I would never hurt them, I would never trash their names in the media, but what I do believe is that my mother is behind things that they say in the media. She’s behind their opinion of me. I think if we knew each other today we’d be very good friends.”

What a sad situation.

Previously, Jon has documented on his Instagram that Collin was working towards becoming a Marine. See (below):

But when Collin was asked if he’s still currently involved in that, the young man regretfully admitted:

“I am not — not any longer … I was discharged … I was towards the end of training, very close to graduating. The paperwork was looked into and they found out that I was in fact in an institution at one point in my life. And, see, they don’t need any deeper reason. Being in an institution, that’s good enough [to be discharged]. It was the fact that I was in an institution, and that’s it.”

He’s apparently trying to appeal the decision, but it isn’t going so well. He heartbreakingly added:

“I have very few other wishes in life that would top being a United States Marine.”

Poor guy!

In the meantime, he’s preparing to head to college, which is bittersweet for both him and his dad:

“I’m sure we’re going to miss being around each other, but I think he’s looking forward to me going on my own path.”

Awww.

As for if he would ever consider returning to reality TV, Collin teased:

“I think there’s a good possibility. I don’t know as a full time thing, but, you know, I think I might as well use that name and use the history of it and just return to it.”

Inneresting!

Finally, he left off with a message to his mom and estranged siblings:

“Just like I always like to do, pursue the truth. I just want it to stop. I don’t want this battle anymore.”

Watch his full interview (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help.

