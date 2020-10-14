Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer, & More Pay Tribute As Two And A Half Men Star Conchata Ferrell Passes Away At 72

2020 continues to deliver sad news.

Two and a Half Men alum Conchata Ferrell passed away on Monday at 72 years old. After suffering from health issues over the last year, the veteran character actor died following complications of cardiac arrest, according to Deadline.

The actress was best known for her role as Berta the housekeeper on the CBS sitcom, but she had an enviable career in film and television that included roles in Mystic Pizza, Edward Scissorhands, ER, and many others. She was nominated for Emmys both for playing Berta AND for her role as Susan Bloom on LA Law.

She was also lauded for her stage work, earning a Drama Desk Award and Obie Award in 1974 for her role as Gertrude Blum in The Sea Horse. She reprised her part in the off-Broadway play Hot L Baltimore for Norman Lear’s 1975 sitcom of the same name; the legendary television producer called her “one of the dearest people and most amazing talents I have ever worked with.”

Two and a Half Men’s controversial leading man Charlie Sheen paid tribute to his co-star on Twitter with a sweet memorial. Alongside a photo of the pair on set, he wrote:

your "people"keeping was perfect. ????©️???? pic.twitter.com/cJMK8APgQV — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) October 13, 2020

Series creator Chuck Lorre gave a statement to Deadline, saying:

“We called her Chatty. And we all loved her. Twelve years of highs and lows, and lots and lots of laughter. Through it all she was a rock. One of the greats. I was privileged to call her a friend.”

The show’s co-lead Jon Cryer also remembered Ferrell in a series of posts. He tweeted:

“She was a beautiful human. Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.

I remember her first day on 2 1/2 Men. It was our second episode and I felt so lucky that they’d been able to cast her on the show. I gushed to her about what a fan I was of hers and she simply refused to believe it.

… I’m glad that I absolutely knew how fortunate I was to share a stage with her. I treasured every moment and will continue to until we meet again. I have a feeling she’ll call me ‘Zippy'”

We will be keeping Conchata and her family in our thoughts.

See some more tributes to the actress (below):

If you’re so inclined, today would be a great day to check out her wonderful body of film work. Edward Scissorhands, Erin Brockovich or some of her work from back in the day like Network and the little seen gem Heartland with Rip Torn. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 13, 2020

RIP. Great lady. Will be missed terribly. So sorry to her family. pic.twitter.com/6Y9oMdLXOP — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) October 13, 2020

Lovely, brilliant Chatti. I'm weeping. She was the warmest, most gracious lady. Her husband Arnie came to every single taping of Two And A Half Men and sat in the audience, beaming with pride. Her sweet daughter Samantha was often there too. Oh, she was loved. She will be missed. https://t.co/38Nu2QGF6L — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) October 13, 2020

Very sorry to hear this. A really good actress and a very nice woman. https://t.co/mYZm9FZMYV — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) October 13, 2020

RIP Conchata Ferrell. A warm, wonderful woman who was always a joy to be around on set. My heart goes out to her husband Arnie, who was *always* by her side. Bye, Chatty.@MrJonCryer @HollandTaylor pic.twitter.com/BTt3oQxO9j — Lee Aronsohn (@BennyAce) October 13, 2020

