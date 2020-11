THIS IS MAGICAL!!!!!!

DJ/producer/artist DAPHNI, aka as Caribou and Minotoba and Dan Snaith, has taken little-known disco song Sizzlin Hot by Bermudian band Paradise and pumped it with steroids!

It still very much feels of that time but BIGGER!

What a fun ride! Super infectious! Joyous!

Check it out above!

