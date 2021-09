There’s something so satisfying about a formula. It works!

Dave Winnel & Damon Sharpe‘s Under Your Control is a pure dance song. BIG sound! The piano riff is classic house!

And the female vocals are provided by Shannon. (Not Give Me Tonight Shannon.)

Check it out above!

