OMG!! David Harbour ‘Hated’ The Stranger Things Dog So Much He Wanted It KILLED OFF!

Before David Harbour gained international fame for playing Jim Hopper in Netflix‘s Stranger Things, there was a co-star on set he had such a “f**king” problem with, he got them kicked off the show! Five years later, he’s finally spilling the beans on that hot gossip!

Appearing in a recent episode of Hot Ones, the 46-year-old recalled a certain furry friend that starred alongside the Byers family in the sci-fi series’ first season. Only diehard fans will remember this rising superstar since they haven’t appeared on the show since!

Yup — we’re talking about the family dog Chester!! This cutie (below)!

Turns out, while he may have helped Winona Ryder‘s character Joyce Byers solve some of the show’s first mysteries, the real-life Chester was a handful on set — and he drove David crazy! The Black Widow actor admitted to Sean Evans:

“I hated that f**king dog so bad.”

Before you start thinking he’s just not a dog lover, it sounds like the pup was a real diva on set!

“Take after take it would wander off or do something. And then I remember the trainer on the sidelines going, ‘Come on! We got to make our money!’’

Whatever pays the bills, right?! But all this disruption from the allegedly poorly trained dog actually made Harbour suggest a pretty big plot twist — kill the dog off! He dished:

“Yeah, I walked up to them, and I was like, ‘You know, the Byers should probably have that dog put to sleep next season.’”

Laughing about how his plan worked — Chester wasn’t officially put to sleep, but he never returned to the small screen after the first season — the Hellboy lead noted:

“We never talk about it the whole rest of the show. We should find it in the Upside Down in one of these future seasons.”

Now that would be pretty funny! Exactly the justice Chester deserves. LOLz!!

Season 4 is currently filming in Georgia, and it sounds like it will be a real treat to fans, with a HUGE plot twist five years in the making! Lily Allen’s hubby recently gushed to Entertainment Tonight:

“There’s one thing in it that plays very big in this season that I’ve known since the first frame of the first season.”

Wow! Since the first frame?! Our interest is piqued! Harbour further mused:

“Me and [Matt and Ross Duffer] would sit around and speculate, ‘Oh, wouldn’t this be cool?’ the minute we started shooting. We never thought we’d even get a second season, and then we get to do it in this season. It’s so satisfying to have had an idea five years prior, and to go like, ‘Oh, this is a season when we’re gonna let out this secret that we were using just as a subtle thing to inform something.’ We’re gonna lay it out finally, and it’s really cool.’”

Viewers will have to hang tight as there’s no release date for the highly-anticipated season yet, though the streamer did reveal it won’t hit the site until sometime in 2022! In the meantime, watch David’s full Hot Ones episode (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Did you notice Chester went missing from the series? Sound OFF in the comments!

