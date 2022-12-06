Dean McDermott's Son Blasts Mom & Defends Tori Spelling: ‘Please Respect Me, & My Blended Family’

Dean McDermott’s son is speaking up on behalf of his father and stepmother.

Jack Montgomery McDermott just couldn’t “stay silent” any longer after his mother, Mary Jo Eustace, “spread information” about his family according to his Monday Instagram post. Whoa, what??

Jack is the son of Mary Jo, who was married to Dean from 1993 to 2006, but he’s taking the side of stepmomma Tori Spelling in this fight. As you’ll likely know, Dean and Tori have been married since 2006, and share five children together. And when his mom spoke out against that family unit, he vehemently spoke out in response, writing in a since-deleted post:

“Since my parents divorce in 2006, I have rarely spoken out as I preferred to stay out of it. Unfortunately, due to my mothers recent decision to spread information about my Dad, Step mom and my siblings I am no longer able to stay silent.”

The drama started on the podcast Mary Jo co-hosts (or used to co-host??) with Dean, Ex’s & Uh-Ohs. Jack explained:

“About a week ago, my Dad made the decision to step away from his podcast with my mother “Ex’s & Uh-Ohs”. He chose to leave due to negative comments about our family and consistent attempts to malign his character. He also chose to leave due to the producer of the show betraying his trust and divulging private information.”

Private information? What did they reveal??

Only three installments of the podcast have aired, with the latest one being what Jack took issue with. During the episode, which debuted last Wednesday, Mary Jo explained the two started the podcast with “a real intention to reconnect as friends,” however, things quickly went sour. She accused Dean of being “absent” and unfaithful to her. She also slammed him for cheating on Tori!

Shockingly, a personal podcast with your ex in which you air your dirty laundry didn’t work out! Who would have thunk it??

Dean may have chosen just to walk away from the show, but Jack wasn’t letting it go that easy. He blasted his mom for using the platform to attack Dean and his fam:

“For 17 years my father has atoned for mistakes He’s made in the past. He has grown so much as a person. Up until a week ago, our two families where [sic] living in harmony. With this podcast, it has driven a wedge between our two families and created a divide I am not capable of mending. Sadly, I’m not sure it can be.”

The 24-year-old concluded:

“I ask that the information shared on ‘Ex’s & Uh-Ohs’ be taken with a grain of salt. From my mother, I ask that you please respect me, and my blended family. Please avoid creating any additional strain on our family dynamic. These past few years have been nothing but peace and happiness, and I ask that we continue to try and keep it that way.”

In response to Jack’s post, a source close to his mom told People:

“I’m sure it’s very hurtful for Mary Jo to hear that her son is talking negatively about her. Unfortunately, the facts stand that it was Dean who was unfaithful and walked out on Mary Jo and the kids and then again unfaithful to Tori. It was Mary Jo that did 90 percent of the parenting and has been a loving and consistent parent. With that said, she respects Jack’s right to express himself. And always will.”

Wow, drama, drama, DRAMA. So much for reconnecting as friends…

Do you think Jack was right to speak out against his mom? Or should she be allowed to blast her ex for what he’s done to her? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!

[Images via Jack Montgomery McDermott/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]