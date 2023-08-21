Demi Lovato Ditches Scooter Braun: Report!

It sounds like Demi Lovato is in the market for a new manager!

The chart-topping singer said sayonara to business manager Scooter Braun last month! Sources close to the 31-year-old informed Billboard on Monday that the business partners’ professional relationship, which formed in 2019 after Lovato parted ways from her previous manager, Phil McIntyre of PhilyMack, officially ended some time in July. Multiple outlets quickly confirmed the news with their own sources. Whoa!

This, of course, comes less than one week after rumors swirled that Justin Bieber had also dumped SB… which turned out not to be true. That can’t be a coincidence, right? Was this the real news? Maybe garbled in a game of telephone?

Related: Britney Spears Has A WILD Night Following Sam Asghari Split!

In any case it’s big news. Demi stuck with Scooter throughout that whole Taylor Swift debacle, seemingly making a powerful enemy in the process. But she stayed. So why leave now??

Supposedly it’s amicable. One insider told Billboard the move came as the Cool for the Summer singer wanted to go in a different direction career-wise, despite having an overall positive experience with SB Projects. It looks like the music executive doesn’t hold any hard feelings, as he wished Demi a happy birthday on Instagram on Sunday. That would have been weeks after she left. He wrote in a Story:

“Happy birthday to one of the kindest souls out there. Happy bday @ddlovato!!”

Inneresting!

As of now, Lovato does not have a new manager, but sources say conversations are taking place.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Demi Lovato & Scooter Braun/Instagram]