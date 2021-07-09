Demi Lovato & Noah Cyrus Are Just ‘Letting Things Flow Naturally’ Amid Dating Rumors

It sounds like Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus are growing closer to each other day by day amid dating rumors! But is it romantic..?

On Thursday, a source told Entertainment Tonight the singers were spending a lot of time together and attending various public events where they were seen performing together and holding hands. You know, all very adorable things!

Even though the pair have been hanging out more, we may not want to start carving Demi and Noah’s names into a tree any time soon. The insider explained to the publication that the duo “share a deep connection” but “are friends” before adding:

“They support each other emotionally and in terms of their careers.”

They also mentioned the musicians are “deep and open and have a ton in common, including music, and the way they see the world.” And in terms of their recent outings, the source claimed Noah and Demi “are spending more and more time together and letting things flow naturally.”

OK, that DEFINITELY sounds like the start of a romantic relationship! LOLz! So who knows what will happen next between these two!

Demi and Noah first sparked dating speculation back in March when they started hanging out frequently after recording their collaboration together. A source told Page Six that they were “very close and have been hanging out” but were not romantically involved at the time.

More recently, the twosome fueled romance rumors again after they were spotted holding hands while at the Space Jam: A New Legacy party at Six Flags late last month. The outing also came less than a week after the artists performed a duet of Easy from Demi’s latest album, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over, at YouTube’s 2021 Pride celebration. The 28-year-old posted a snapshot with Noah on Instagram following their performance, writing:

“Thank you @noahcyrus for closing out the night w me for @youtube’s pride 2021 celebration. I’m so happy we finally got to sing our song together. #Easy.”

Miley’s younger sis responded to the post, saying:

“thank you for having me. yiu [sic] were effortlessly perfect and im never not in awe of u.”

Noah also shared a clip from their performance on her IG account. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Loves it!

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Are Demi and Noah possibly something more now, or are they still just close besties? Let us know in the comments (below)!!

