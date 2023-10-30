The Denver Broncos Trolled Travis Kelce For Kansas City Chiefs Loss Without Taylor Swift In Attendance!

The “Taylor Swift Curse” strikes again!

The pop star was not at the Kansas City Chiefs‘ game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team was defeated without her support! And then he got totally trolled for it!

The Chiefs’ winning streak came to an end when the lowly Broncos beat them 24-9. Not too surprising now that we know the statistics aren’t in Trav’s favor when his girlfriend’s not cheering him on in the stands! Since they started dating, he’s dominated on the field when she’s in attendance, but when she stays away, he plays significantly worse. So, the Broncos had the upper hand this time.

But instead of just celebrating the victory amongst themselves, the Broncos completely roasted the tight end! In a video captured by a fan, as the game finished, the winning team played the Chiefs out by blasting Shake It Off throughout Mile High Stadium! LOLz!

Ch-ch-check it out!

The Broncos play “Shake It Off” after defeating Travis Kelce’s team The Chiefs 24-9 today. Taylor Swift was not in attendance. https://t.co/475xMhtX6R — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 30, 2023

Savage!

Sadly, we don’t think Travis was dancing along to the tune this time around — unlike Friday when he was seen busting a move to the popular track while at the World Series. Oof. He better find a way to beat this curse now that Taylor’s about to go back on tour!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]