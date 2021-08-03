No Bennifer Shade? Diddy Explains THAT Jennifer Lopez Throwback Photo!

Diddy may have shook the internet when he posted that ill-timed throwback photo with ex Jennifer Lopez back in May — but he now wants the world to know it’s all (platonic) love!

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the hip-hop mogul explained why he posted that brow-raising photo of him and the Jenny from the Block singer from when they were dating back in 2000, just as J.Lo’s rekindled romance with Ben Affleck started to make headlines.

While some social media users thought Diddy was trolling, or declaring that he “hit it first,” a la Ray J, the Bad Boy Records founder claims thee was no shade involved at all! He says it was just his way of celebrating his ex, as he simply thought of the photo as a “throwback from a great time in his life.”

Related: Diddy Claims He Once Woke Up With ’15 Roaches’ On His Face

He also made it clear that the post was in no way an attempt at wooing the superstar singer away from the Argo actor. He shared:

“It wasn’t no trolling involved. That’s just my friend.”

His friend. That he used to date. Just total #breakupgoals. He added, regarding the resurgence of Bennifer:

“And I don’t have nothing to say about her relationship or her life.”

Well, that settles that, we guess?

Diddy went on to say that his outlook on both love and life changed after the 2018 death of his ex Kim Porter, who was the mother of three of his kids.

The 51-year-old confessed that if he were to ever get married, it would’ve been to the late model, telling the outlet:

“And so, you know, I had to start to deal with it when I lost Kim. Cause I was like, man, you had it. I’m not saying I would do any of it differently. God willing — I would have had more time. I look at my life as, ‘I got a second chance.’ I’m on my second mountain.”

This so-called “second mountain” apparently involves Diddy living his best life. He shared:

“I am the happiest I’ve ever been in life. I laugh the most, I smile the most, I breathe the most.”

Great to hear!

J.Lo, meanwhile, has been living her best life with Ben. An insider recently confessed to People that Bennifer 2.0 are completely dedicated to making their relationship work this second time around, explaining:

“They want to do everything they can to make this work. Even though their split many years ago was devastating for Jennifer, she has never had a bad word to say about Ben. She believes that it just wasn’t meant to be then and feels like they’ve been given a second chance… Ben wants to protect what they have.”

Well, at least Ben doesn’t have to worry about Diddy trying to pry them apart!

[Image via Avalon/MEGA/WENN]