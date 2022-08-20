Doctor Who Allegedly Poisoned Husband Of 10 Years Ordered To Stay Away From Her Kids!

The California doctor accused of poisoning her husband with drain cleaner won’t be seeing their two children anytime soon.

As we previously reported, Yue Yu was taken into custody on August 4 after her husband, Jack Chen, claimed he caught her red-handed pouring Drano into his drink to allegedly poison him. The victim told authorities he first noticed a chemical taste in his lemonade earlier this year, with a doctor eventually diagnosing him with two stomach ulcers, gastritis, and esophagitis.

Jack soon became suspicious of his wife, believing she may have been responsible for his medical scares. And to get to the bottom of the situation, he put a surveillance camera inside their home and reportedly captured Yue slipping the cleaner into his drink not once, not twice, but three different times. Yikes!

After the dermatologist’s arrest earlier this month, Jack filed for divorce and requested full custody of their 7 and 8-year-old kids. He claimed in court docs that on top of the alleged poisoning, Yue was also “yelling, insulting, verbally abusing, hitting, pushing, pulling, and being emotionally abusive” toward their little ones. He also filed for a temporary domestic violence restraining order against his wife on August 5 to keep her away from their kids.

Now, it looks like his request was granted. A judge issued the order against Yue on Thursday, effectively ordering her to stay away from her children. Yue’s attorney David Wohl insists that she is innocent and being set up, telling CBS Los Angeles:

“’The idea that my client, who is a 45-year-old well-respected dermatologist in Orange County, would destroy her life, destroy her children’s lives and try to kill her husband is just completely absurd and untrue – and for that matter defamatory.”

He went on to claim she only used the cleaner for a plumbing issue and poured it into a cup so it would not splash anywhere, explaining:

“Anytime she poured Drano into a cup it was completely empty. It was for facilitating use in the sink or any other part of the house that was clogged as far as the drainage goes … but she never poured any Drano or any chemical into any drink that the father or her husband used or was drinking ever that’s completely untrue.”

So how did Jack ingest the Drano then? Well, the lawyer told the outlet that he doesn’t know if he actually did take it – but does “know that he was desperate for a divorce filing” at the time:

“He was desperate to have reasons to gain custody of the children. We believe completely that these claims he made are all part and parcel of that effort.”

Is he trying to say that Jack concocted this wild plan to drink the cleaner and make himself severely sick just to get a divorce?! Don’t know how he’s going to prove that when there’s alleged video evidence…

Things certainly aren’t looking good for Yue right now! Reactions to the update in this legal case, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Irvine Police Department, CBS Los Angeles/YouTube]