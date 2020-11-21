Donald Trump Jr Has COVID!

At this point, it would probably be easier to count the members of the Trump crew that HASN’T gotten coronavirus.

The latest victim of the White House’s (multiple) superspreader event(s) is Donald Trump Jr. On Friday, a spokesperson for the… adviser? s**t-stirrer? …confirmed that he had tested positive for the disease.

In a statement, the spokesperson said:

“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result. He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines.”

OH IS HE? The medical guidelines he so openly has been mocking for months??

Junior’s diagnosis comes a little over two weeks after he attended a 250-person indoor party on election night. Along with dad Donald Trump, the 42-year-old has spent much of the 8 month pandemic spreading disinformation and denying the severity of the issue. Last month during a Fox News appearance, he told Laura Ingraham:

“I mean, give me a break, Laura, the reality is this … if you look, I put it up on my Instagram a couple days ago, because I went through the CDC data because I kept hearing about new infections, but I was like, ‘Well, why aren’t they talking about deaths?’ Oh, oh, because the number is almost nothing.”

Of course, at the time of the broadcast there were more than 228,000 recorded coronavirus deaths, per CNN… that’s the number that means “almost nothing” to Junior. And while he will undoubtedly get the best health care this country could provide now that he’s been diagnosed, the thousands more dying every day often aren’t so lucky. So forgive us if we’re not not exactly crying for him.

Another Trump lackey, Andrew Giuliani (yes, Rudy Giuliani’s son — note nepotism is just fine when they do it) also announced that he had tested positive on Friday, the day after attending his father’s press conference concerning ridiculous accusations of election fraud. The younger Giuliani, who serves as a special assistant to the President, wrote on Twitter:

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing.”

We’re now in the SECOND WAVE of White House COVID diagnoses, a list that includes Corey Lewandowski, Ben Carson, the president’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, and sadly, more than 100 Secret Service officers, among others. The first wave included Hope Hicks, Kellyanne Conway, Melania Trump, Barron Trump, and of course, the president himself.

Oh, and let’s not forget Herman Cain got it after one of Trump’s superspreader rallies and died. Everyone on Team Trump forgot pretty quickly — since it doesn’t exactly feed into their narrative.

