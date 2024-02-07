Travis Kelce's Mom Says She Can't Afford To Sit In 'Pricy' Box With Taylor Swift At Super Bowl

Donna Kelce doesn’t think she’s going to be sitting with her new bestie Taylor Swift at the Big Game on Sunday! (If Tay even makes it at all??)

Super Bowl LVIII is rapidly approaching, and while Tay Tay finishes up her Eras Tour shows in Japan to race back to Vegas (hopefully) and Travis Kelce is working on taking home another ring, Momma Kelce is chatting to Today about her plans to attend.

This Sunday the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in what’s anticipated to be one of the most watched Super Bowls in a very long time. And despite her own son dating the pop superstar, the 71-year-old told the outlet on Wednesday she doesn’t think she’s going to be sitting close to Tay like she has in the past:

“You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars. So I have a feeling I’m not in a box, I have a feeling I’m in the stands. As far as I know I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricy Super Bowl.”

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below):

Ahead of the #SuperBowl, football’s favorite mom Donna Kelce speaks exclusively on TODAY about what conversations she has with her sons on game day, her Facebook photo with Taylor Swift, her partnership with Ziploc, and more! pic.twitter.com/wR9v7F8vTp — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 7, 2024

Aw! We know Donna is comfortable sitting in the stands with the rest of the fans. But will Trav and his lady really let that happen??

We can’t see where Taylor would make Donna sit out on the stands while she’s all cozied up in a VIP box for the evening! Especially since they’ve gotten so close since her whirlwind romance with the tight end began! We guess we’ll just have to wait and see where they end up…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Extra TV/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]