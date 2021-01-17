Dr. Dre Returns To The Studio For The First Time Since Being Released From Hospital After Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre is right back where he belongs!

The five-time Grammy-winning producer and legendary rapper is back in the studio again, days after he was first released from the hospital after being held in the intensive care unit in the wake of a brain aneurysm.

The 55-year-old music mogul was the focal point of a new Instagram pic posted on Saturday evening, showing him with a slight smirk right in the very middle of a group of producers and recording artists eager to have him back making music again (below):

Amazing!

And so inspiring… because it appears he’s really recovering well from what was a very, very serious health scare for a while there.

Of course, Dre’s pal Ice-T said as much about the rapper and producer’s prodigious recovery via tweet earlier this weekend, too, sharing this little tidbit on Friday night:

Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good. ???????????? — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 15, 2021

Looking good, indeed!

Nice to see Dre come around and recover so well in the first days after being sent back home. Here’s hoping everything good keeps coming for him health-wise!

Love to see it!!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN]