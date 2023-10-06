Drake DRAGGED For Dissing Ex Rihanna On New Song Fear Of Heights!

Did Drake make a diss track about ex-girlfriend Rihanna? Fans seem to think so!

As Perezcious readers know, the pair have collaborated on multiple songs over the years before they were romantically linked for a short time in 2016. That same year, Drake professed his love to Rihanna during the MTV Video Music Awards. But it sounds like he doesn’t have any love for her anymore!

On Friday, the 36-year-old rapper dropped the track Fear of Heights from his new album For All the Dogs. And fans quickly read between the lines to see the shady lyrics were about RiRi! He raps on the song:

“Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you? / That could never be / Gyal can’t ruin me / Better him than me / Better it’s not me.”

If these lines didn’t convince you this was a Rihanna diss track, don’t worry! Any doubt will be erased when you read this next part. Referencing her album Anti and the song Sex With Me, he added:

“I’m anti, I’m anti / Yeah, and the sex was average with you / Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you … / And I had way badder bitches than you, TBH.”

Seriously, Drake?! You can listen to the song (below):

Obviously, fans weren’t too happy about the shade from Drake! They took to social media to slam him for being “so salty,” saying:

“drake dissing rihanna on the album is crazyyyy he’s so salty i’m weaaaaaak.” “‘Drake dissed Rihanna’ my baby she is somewhere changing diapers for the 20th time this morning… that lady does not gaf lmfao.” “drake still crying about rihanna 7 years later we tired” “Drake was crying about Rihanna for a damn decade and now he wanna say the sex was trash… again you were crying for her for a decade” “Drake is so weirdly obsessed with Rihanna he has their matching shark tattoo that she covered years ago playing at his concerts during their songs together…” “Drake dissed Rihanna and Asap Rocky and that only means one thing, it still hurts him enough to disgrace himself to the public after 6 years. I didn’t think I’d ever say this but, Drake, you flopped.”

See some more reactions (below)!

Drake is dissing Rihanna but went on Lebron’s show saying he wanted a family with her ???? pic.twitter.com/jygKzrZ0fT — Kylie (@Kylie59265969) October 6, 2023

Drake and is one sided obsession with Rihanna for years pic.twitter.com/SBzWJjMQTc — ⚓️K-A-Y⚓️???????????? BadGalBilli (@rihweready) October 6, 2023

Damn! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

