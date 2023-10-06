Drake Says He's DONE With Music?!

Whoa! Definitely didn’t expect to announce this big news on this Friday morning: Drake is quitting the music biz!!!

…At least for now.

The rapper announced his exit on Friday morning’s SiriusXM show Table for One, in which he revealed he will NOT be cranking out new music — for at least a year! He explained:

“I need to focus on my health, first and foremost.”

Oh, no… What’s going on?! Stepping away for health purposes sounds serious!

The One Dance artist explained he’s been battling a gastrointestinal issue for a long time, noting:

“I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach.”

The health challenge has gotten so problematic, in fact, that he needs to put all his attention into getting better. While it doesn’t sound like he’s done with music for good, it’ll be quite some time before he gets behind the mic again:

“I’ma lock the door on the studio for a little bit. Maybe a year or something … maybe a little longer.”

Wow!

For a guy who has made nine studio projects in just 13 years, it’s a HUGE deal that he won’t be releasing anything for at least a year! And probably a big bummer for his fans who have grown so accustomed to steady releases! But we totally understand the desire to focus on his well-being. He reiterated such, adding:

“I need to focus on my health, and I need to get right.”

Hopefully, this means he’ll come back better than ever! The good news is he’s leaving his fans with one last album, For All the Dogs, out on Friday. So they have some new tunes to tide them over until his return. Hear him share the hiatus news (below)!

Sending well wishes to Drake for a full recovery!!

[Image via Sundae Conversation/YouTube]