Drake's 6-Year-Old Son Just Dropped His First Music Video! WATCH!

In a time when consumers are more discerning than ever before about questioning the talent of “nepo babies,” Drake had the guts to say… who cares?

The God’s Plan rapper proved his job is so easy even a small child can do it by gifting his son Adonis with his own music video for his birthday — on Drake’s 28.6 million subscriber YouTube channel of course!

In My Man Freestyle, Adonis — who just turned six years old on October 11 — raps the immortal words:

“Don’t talk to my man like that/ I like it when you like it/ My, my, my, my man/ My, my, my, my man”

Is he a prodigy? The next Drake? Or is this the next Friday?? Watch for yourself and let us know (below)!

[Image via Drake/YouTube/Instagram.]