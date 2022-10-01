Here Is What's Really Going On Between Dua Lipa & Trevor Noah Amid Romance Rumors!

We have some bad news for anyone shipping Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah together!

In case you missed it, the 27-year-old singer and 38-year-old former The Daily Show host set the rumor mill on fire this week when they were spotted out and about together in New York City. The pair were photographed having an intimate dinner together at a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village called Miss Lily’s. According to Dailymail.com, eyewitnesses saw Dua and Trevor getting very cozy with each other throughout the night – even supposedly sharing a few kisses and hugs throughout the night:

“They were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs.”

As they bid farewell, the twosome was pictured seemingly sharing in a long embrace and a romantic smooch. These snaps had many fans convinced the duo was an item – and we cannot blame them for thinking so because they did seem rather coupley! However, it turns out this might be wishful thinking.

Despite the romance rumors between Dua and Trevor, a source insisted to People on Friday that “they’re just friends” right now. Hmm. Things did not seem strictly platonic as they appeared to be overly affectionate during their dinner outing! But who knows! It could be possible for them to be just really good pals.

For now, though, it seems like they are both still single. In May, People confirmed that Trevor and Mink Kelly were over again – and in fact, they had “been broken up for a while.” Another insider even mentioned to the outlet that he was “back in the dating game.” Meanwhile, the Levitating artist and Anwar Hadid ended things between them in December of 2021 after more than two years together. A source told People at the time:

“Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart. They’re figuring things out right now.”

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Are you buying this? Do you believe Trevor or Dua will become something more, or do you think they truly are “just friends” at this time? Let us know your reactions to the latest in the comments below!

