Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughter Getting Death Threats Over WWE Controversy -- NO, NOT THAT ONE!!!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter has become the target of online backlash over a huge WWE controversy. No, we don’t mean the horrible accusations against Vince McMahon and others in the business. No, it’s all about her dad??

Simone Garcia Johnson, who goes by wrestling stage name Ava Raine, has been receiving “death threats” online after her dad made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 40. Apparently Cody Rhodes was supposed to battle it out against Roman Reigns (who happens to be The Rock’s cousin btw). The match was supposed to be the next installment in Cody’s story after losing WrestleMania 39 — but he gave up his spot for The Rock amid the movie star’s return to the ring. His fans were PISSED! But for some reason, a bunch of them took it out on his daughter instead?!

On Monday, she took to X (Twitter) to ward off trolls:

“Can ya’ll just leave me out of this ffs I’m busy running a SHOW”

Ava is notably the on-screen general manager of NXT, WWE’s reality TV/live wrestling show. She added:

“Death threats over a situation I have nothing to do with…bffr.”

Fans quickly came to her defense on the app, writing things like:

“Apparently they were handing out ‘We Want Cody!’ signs at RAW. It is all a work and people need to stop buying into it. Dwayne is one of the greatest to ever do it so we need to stop the hate. Also, people need to stop sending Ava Raine death threats, she didn’t do anything.” “I love you Simone. I’m so so sorry. This happened.. hon keep smiling keep grinding” “If you’re sending death threats to Ava raine F**k you And go get a life”

But it would appear the hateful comments outweighed the hopeful ones, because on Tuesday, she DELETED her account.

WTF, people! Come on! She had NOTHING to do with all this! Like it would even be her decision!

The Rock AND Cody did address the WrestleMania controversy — but before Ava took hate. See (below):

There’s a word for this explosive, insane reaction – undeniable.

No matter the era, the decade, or the city, the energy and connection between the People’s Champ and the People can never be broken and is truly an electrifying experience that creates chills every single time.… pic.twitter.com/LQI6gMdpIs — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 4, 2024

Appreciate the passion, God bless y’all …but Trust me — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 6, 2024

But they didn’t trust him. Instead, once again, we have a fandom that can’t wait to blame everything they don’t like on a woman who isn’t even making these decisions. Just like with Star Wars and Marvel and now Taylor Swift being on the jumbotron, and who knows how many others… Sigh…

What are your thoughts??

