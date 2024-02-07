Kyle Richards Likes Post About ‘Micro Cheating’ Amid Mauricio Umansky Separation!

Is Kyle Richards trying to drop a hint to fans about what really went wrong in her marriage with Mauricio Umansky?!

According to fan account @facereality16, the 55-year-old television personality recently liked a post on Instagram from all the way back in November 2023. What was so significant about the like? The post was all about “micro cheating!” Hmm…

An influencer named Sameeksha Dhoundiyal listed several acts that would be considered “micro cheating,” which included:

“Secretly messaging someone” “Deleting messages” “Complaining about your partner to other people” “Maintaining contact with your exes or people you used to talk to” “Lying about your relationship status online or offline” “Being touchy with someone else” “Trying to impress someone who isn’t your partner” “Having [a] secret friendship” “Stalking someone you find attractive”

Not quite sure about that “complaining” one, but the rest definitely check out to us! See the full post (below):

Wow. And Kyle liked this post at some point recently! Is she trying to tell us something? Is it about what Mauricio may have done to cause a rift in their marriage? Which one of these do you think she meant??

Certainly we’ve seen Mau “being touchy with someone else” recently — he was seen holding hands with his DWTS partner after hours! Hmm… See the proof she double clicked (below):

Hmm…

Bravo fans know Kyle and Mauricio are no strangers to affair rumors! Long before their separation, people have speculated the real estate agent cheated on his wife, with some even questioning if he was involved with her friend and co-star Dorit Kemsley at one point. Then, of course, rumors have been swirling around that Kyle cheated on Mau and was in a relationship with Morgan Wade. However, the two insisted they were only friends.

Amid their separation, the couple have sworn there was “no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.” However, Kyle seems to be suggesting Mauricio did do something wrong — like micro cheating! And it wouldn’t be the first time she’s called it out! On an episode of RHOBH last month, Kyle revealed she previously fought with the Buying Beverly Hills star over “communicating with other women on social media.” Yikes…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

