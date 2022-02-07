Elizabeth Vargas' Ex-Boyfriend Threatens Her Life In Shocking Footage From Inside Home During Police Standoff: 'I’m Taking You Out'

More shocking details are coming to light following the intense standoff at Elizabeth Lyn Vargas’ Newport Beach home involving her ex-boyfriend Ryan Geraghty.

As Perezcious readers know, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star was barricaded inside her house last Tuesday. New surveillance video from inside Vargas’ digs now shows what happened as police and a SWAT team arrived at the residence to help diffuse the situation.

In the clip obtained by TMZ, the 33-year-old male is seen in what appears to be a kitchen, pacing the floor while speaking to Elizabeth off-screen. Aggravated that authorities were called, Ryan said:

“I’m taking you out and then everybody else. They can shoot me if they want. I don’t give a f**k anymore. I’ve got nothing to lose.”

Livid, the ex, who was reportedly armed during the situation, added:

“Bring the big boys. How f**king dare you.”

Yikes. Take a look at the video (below).

TMZ also released footage of a drone searching the home after Ryan was arrested and Liz was safety rescued. They were checking nobody else was hidden inside before doing a full search of the residence.

According to a police report, Geraghty was arrested after he “was actively threatening the life of the victim.” He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, felon in possession of a firearm and extortion, the Newport Beach Police Department shared via a press release.

Vargas allegedly called police just before the incident to claim that her ex was extorting her. A source close to the reality star told Page Six:

“He became obsessive with her and would show up at places and come by her house randomly. He asked her for money all the time, so she gave him a little money, but then [he] threatened to start extorting her.”

It was because of this allegation that cops were highly aware of Elizabeth’s home, the insider continued on Wednesday:

“She called the police yesterday, so police start monitoring the house, and he shows up. He runs in the house, holds her hostage, has a gun. When [police] realized he pulled a gun out, they raided.”

The 46-year-old’s manager has confirmed that she is “doing well” in the aftermath of the trauma, but noted that she has a lot to process, telling the outlet:

“She’s shaken up and had an extremely traumatic experience. Fortunately, the Newport Police Department saved her and she’s doing well.”

To prove how much of a survivor she is, Vargas stepped out with friends just 24 hours after the ordeal to dine at NOBU. When approached by paparazzi, she sang Destiny’s Child‘s Survivor before expressing emotionally:

“I’m doing better than expected. Because I have great people around me and I have a good ecosystem of positive people, and I think that’s what needs to happen. So I came here to be with my friends and my family, and I’m alive!”

Later, she added:

“The thing about the situation was that it escalated really quickly and I didn’t understand it. And when someone takes advantage of someone by manipulating them […] you just kinda don’t realize it’s happening. So I’m just happy that it’s over and we’re going to move on.”

She already has a “team” in place to help make sure nothing like this happens again and will consider the possibility of purchasing a gun for self-defense purposes. Check out the full conversation HERE. After seeing this footage, it’s no wonder she’s “shaken up.” What a terrifying situation!! We’re so glad police were able to save the day before anyone was hurt and that she is keeping a positive outlook on life!

