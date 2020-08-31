Ellen Show Producer Andy Lassner Says ‘It’s Been A Rough Couple Of Months’ Following Toxic Workplace Claims

Andy Lassner, an executive producer on The Ellen Degeneres Show, is trying his best to move forward following the controversy surrounding the titular daytime talk show and its host.

In his first Instagram post since allegations of bullying and a toxic work environment were leveled against his boss Ellen DeGeneres and several other high-level staff, the 53-year-old shared an honest reflection on how he’s been handling the ongoing drama.

Speaking directly to the camera in a new video message, Lassner began:

“Oh look who it is. If it isn’t Andy Lassner. Well, yes it is. Your eyes do not deceive you. I’m back. I’ve been away for a little bit, dealing with — you know, some stuff. You may have read about it.”

After making light of the situation, he went a little deeper with followers without completely addressing the elephant in the room:

“It’s been a couple of rough months. But it’s when we go through these things, I guess, when we learn the most about ourselves, and maybe even some growth. But to tell you it hasn’t been rough would be a lie, and I’ve always been honest with you. It’s been rough. But I’m back. I love you guys; I miss you and I’ll talk to you soon.”

If he’s calling this “rough,” we can just imagine how the 62-year-old must be feeling right now when it’s her name that’s getting relentlessly dragged through the mud, though her wife Portia de Rossi might try to convince you otherwise.

Lassner didn’t get into specifics here, likely because WarnerMedia‘s investigation into their show is still underway. Still, the update came a pleasant surprise to fans who flocked to the comments section to celebrate Lassner’s return to social media after over a month of being gone. Ch-ch-check out his personal message captioned, “I miss my people ❤️,” for yourself (below):

Obviously, he’s very grateful to still have a job right now, all things considered! It was only two weeks ago that fellow executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, as well as co-executive producer Jonathan Norman, were let go from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with the firing coming from the embattled host directly. In a video call with her staff, the comedienne also said she “will be making rounds to smaller chats” with employees going forward, presumably to make sure they’re comfortable. She later told a DailyMail reporter she’d be “talking to my fans” when the show returns this September. Hopefully the internal investigation will be over and she won’t be as tight-lipped as Lassner is by then!

