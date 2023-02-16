Emily Ratajkowski Reveals How To Pronounce Her Last Name!

Apparently, everyone has been saying Emily Ratajkowski’s last name wrong all this time!

Over the years, fans — and even Emily — have pronounced her surname as “Rat-ah-COW-skee.” Silent “J.” However, it turns out that’s not actually right! But don’t worry! The 31-year-old supermodel set the record straight on the exact way to pronounce her last name once and for all!

While getting ready to walk the Tory Burch fall 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week, EmRata was asked by an interview how she properly pronounces her last name — and the model momma surprised quite a few folks with how wrong they were. She said in the brief video on TikTok:

“Rat-ah-COV-skee.”

Yeah. We’ve been worried about the “J” when we should have been watching that “W”! It’s closer to a “V” — like Wladimir. She then noted :

“I’m Polish. That’s the Polish pronunciation.”

The video came in response to a comment Emily wrote to give fans a hint at the exact pronunciation:

“It’s everyone! Liana and I are both Eastern European so I was being playful! This is how you say it in Polish!”

So there you have it, folks! You can ch-ch-check how Emily says her last name (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Did you know this was the correct way to pronounce Emily’s name? Let us know in the comments below!

