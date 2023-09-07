Miley Cyrus Reveals Moment She Knew Liam Hemsworth Marriage Was Over

Miley Cyrus is still getting candid — this time about one of her most devastating memories.

On Wednesday, the Wrecking Ball singer posted part 37 (!!!) of her Used To Be Young TikTok series, which she’s been using to reflect on standout moments in her career — both the highs AND lows. In a raw moment, the 30-year-old opened up about the moment she knew her and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth were dunzo. She began by setting the tone for the recollection:

“I just want to slow down — I just want to slow down because this is actually serious.”

She went on to explain that it was at the Glastonbury music fest in the summer of 2019 when things started to come into focus for her:

“So, Glastonbury was in June, which was when the decision had been made.”

The Flowers artist explained that she and the Australian actor were really trying to make it work after a decade together, trying to “rebuild” after suffering the tragedy of losing their California home to wildfires the same year:

“Me and Liam’s commitment to being married really came, of course, from a place of love first because we’d been together for 10 years, but also from a place of trauma and trying to rebuild as quickly as we could.”

But they were building on a foundation that couldn’t hold. And she knows the exact moment she realized it. She continued:

“The day of the [Glastonbury] show was the day that I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship.”

The Black Mirror actress did, however, reveal that she learned a valuable lesson from it all:

“That was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first, and I guess that’s why it’s now so important to me for that to not be the case — that the human comes first.”

Liam filed for divorce in August 2019 and reached a settlement months later. Watch her full TikTok (below):

We’ve been loving all this retrospect and seeing Miley continue to mature into a badass woman! 30 looks great on her!

