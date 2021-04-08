The Crown's Emma Corrin Comes Out As Queer

We love a casual coming out!

Emma Corrin has had a very buzzy year. She recently portrayed the beloved Princess Diana on the critically acclaimed Netflix series The Crown (during a time in which Diana seems more relevant than ever), earning a Critics’ Choice Award and a Golden Globe Award for her performance. She’s also been announced as the lead in the upcoming Lady Chatterley’s Lover and the much-anticipated gay love story My Policeman, in which she’ll play the wife of Harry Styles‘s titular cop.

She’s undoubtedly an actress with a bright future, but the British star isn’t just teeming with professional news. She also gave followers a peek into her personal life on Instagram. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old posted a pic from her POP Magazine photoshoot with the caption:

“ur fave queer bride”

As far as we know, this is the first time she’s publicly commented on her sexuality, so we think it’s safe to call this a low-key coming out. The news was met with enthusiasm from fans, who shared lots of rainbow hearts and, appropriately, marriage proposals.

This comes on top of being named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 European entertainers, so there’s a whole lot to congratulate Emma about right now! We’re so happy for all her success and for sharing her truth with the world. Looking forward to all she has in store!

