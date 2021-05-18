Emma Watson Returns To Twitter After 9-Month Hiatus, Updates Fans On Engagement & Retirement Rumors

Emma Watson has spoken!

After a 9-month hiatus from Twitter — she last tweeted in August 2020 — the Harry Potter star broke her silence Monday afternoon, returning to the social media site and clarifying some important things!

In a series of four tweets on the matter, the 31-year-old Paris-born star broadly addressed some recent rumors that have popped up regarding her life and career (below):

“Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. If I have news — I promise I’ll share it with you.”

And she continued from there:

“In the meantime please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are — failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people. I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well.”

Here’s the full series of tweets, posted in a flurry hours ago on her official account:

