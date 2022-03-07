Evan Rachel Wood Makes SHOCKING Marilyn Manson Accusations In New Documentary!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Evan Rachel Wood is getting as candid as ever about the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of Marilyn Manson.

Over the last few years, the actress has opened up about being the victim of abuse, accusing her ex-fiancé by name in February 2021. Now, she is going into the most detail ever — and what she has to reveal is heartbreaking.

In a sneak peek of her upcoming two-part documentary Phoenix Rising that will air on HBO on March 15, Wood claims that the rock star drugged her with meth and sleeping pills, raped her in her sleep, and refused to let her use birth control, resulting in an abortion which she says he also handled very insensitively.

Related: Marilyn Manson Allegedly Threatened To Sexually Assault Evan Rachel Wood’s Son!

As Perezcious readers know, Wood and Manson, born Brian Warner, began dating when she was just 18 and he was 37. They dated for three years and got engaged before splitting up. According to the New York Post, she alleges in her new documentary that the musician would often drug her with meth and sleeping pills during their relationship, using the time she was unconscious to rape her. She shared:

“This is also when he started raping me in my sleep. I’d wake up, I just remember doing the mental math quickly and thinking, ‘Just stay, just stay asleep, don’t move, just don’t move.'”

The now-34-year-old continued:

“So I would just lie limp and still until it was over, and then I swear to God, he would just fling my leg and walk out of the room.”

That is so terrible. These rape accusations come after she already claimed she was “essentially raped” at just 19 years old on the set of the performer’s Heart-Shaped Glasses music video.

Elsewhere in the documentary, the Westworld star reportedly speaks about getting pregnant in her early 20s. She insists that Manson never let her use birth control because he didn’t “like any of them,” explaining:

“From the beginning of our relationship, he always had an issue with whatever birth control I was using — and I went through, like, every type to see which one he liked, and he didn’t like any of them, so essentially he didn’t want me using birth control.”

Because he allegedly refused to wear a condom, she ultimately got knocked up while filming the 2011 mini-series Mildred Pierce. The singer-songwriter flew in to be by her side for the abortion, but he was anything but kind and considerate. She recalled:

“He flew out for the abortion. The second it was over it was like, ‘Make me dinner.’”

Women are instructed to rest for the rest of the day after having an abortion because of bleeding and cramping, not to mention the emotional turmoil of the medical procedure. Marilyn was having none of that, Evan noted:

“And I remember being like, ‘I’m supposed to be resting — my body has gone through this trauma … there’s aftermath here.’ And he didn’t care.’”

Ugh, how awful! This experience deeply affected her mental health, so much so that she attempted suicide, the Frozen 2 voice actress revealed:

“I went into the bathroom and I took [a] glass and I shattered it on the floor and just started digging at my wrists as hard as I could.”

Everything changed when she woke up, Wood noted:

“When I woke up, I felt different. I feel like whoever I was went to sleep and didn’t wake up that night, and this new version woke up and had to start rebuilding her life. I called my mom and I said, ‘I just tried to kill myself, and I need to go to a hospital, like, immediately.’”

Whoa…

Related: How Evan Rachel Wood Is Using Instagram To Help Her Case Against Marilyn Manson

It is truly devastating to hear her account. Check out the trailer for the upcoming documentary (below).

Earlier this month, Manson fired back at Wood via a new lawsuit in which he claims she is making everything up and that her “malicious falsehood” of abuse has “derailed his successful music, TV and film career.”

The suit also accused Evan and her new partner Illma Gore (born Ashley Gore) of impersonating an FBI agent to distribute an allegedly forged letter to “create the false appearance” that Manson’s alleged victims and families were in danger. In a statement to DailyMail.com, his lawyer Howard King said:

“As we detailed in our lawsuit, nothing that Evan Rachel Wood, Illma Gore or their hand-picked co-conspirators have said on this matter can be trusted. This is just more of the same. But, then again, what else would you expect from a group who have spread falsehood after falsehood about Brian and even went as far as to forge an FBI letter to further their phony claims?”

Our hearts go out to Evan and the rest of Manson’s exes at this time. These latest allegations are truly harrowing.

[Image via HBO/YouTube & WENN/Avalon]