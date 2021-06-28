ewan mcgregor, mary elizabeth winstead : welcome first child together

Congratulations are in order after the birth of another surprise celeb baby!

There have been quite a few quiet quarantine pregnancies revealing themselves lately, hasn’t there? Now joining the club is 36-year-old Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who recently welcomed her first child with 50-year-old Ewan McGregor. The newborn, Laurie McGregor, is Ewan’s fifth child and first son.

Laurie’s arrival was announced by two of his older sisters, Clara and Esther McGregor. The former shared some adorable pics of herself holding the baby on Instagram, captioning Sunday’s post:

“Welcome to the world little brother congratulations to my Dad & Mary – this is the greatest gift.”

Esther posted some similar brother-sister shots on her own IG page, writing:

“Met my little brother looking like a pirate. I recommend! Welcome to the family little Laurie.”

So sweet!

Neither parent has yet commented on the birth. The couple met in 2016 on the set of Fargo, subsequently divorcing their respective partners to be together after pics of them kissing went viral. While the affair caused some discontent in the actor’s family, we’re glad to see his kids have come out on the other side of it welcoming their new baby brother with open arms.

Congratulations to the new parents, and wishing all the best to this happy family.

