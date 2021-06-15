Jessica Biel Gives Rare Details About Her Accidental 'Secret COVID Baby'

If there’s one positive about coronavirus quarantine, it’s all the delightful surprise birth announcements!

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were one of the couples who were able to keep a pregnancy completely under wraps because of the privacy of quarantine. The singer announced the birth of their second child, Phineas, back in January. But during a recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Jessica finally explained that the surprise reveal wasn’t even intentional.

She explained:

“I had, like, a secret COVID baby. It wasn’t like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left.”

Of course, coronavirus also affected giving birth to the now 11-month-old. In fact, the actress momentarily feared her husband wouldn’t be allowed in the room during her labor. She recalled:

“The hospital restrictions had just changed. And there was a moment there that there was nobody allowed at all and I was really getting nervous about that situation. But yes, he was allowed. I think if I had to be there alone, that would have been horrible. I would have been really scared.”

One of the many awful side effects of this horrible virus…

Now that she’s a mother of two, the Cruel Summer producer reiterated her quip from the Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying:

“Someone said to me, ‘Two is like having a thousand.’ And that’s exactly what it feels like. The balance of everything is very different and super hard. But I agree. I mean, it’s amazing. It’s so interesting. It’s so funny. The conversations I’m having now with my 6-year-old [Silas] is so cool. Like, he’s a real person saying the funniest stuff and he’s so sensitive and tender. It’s just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell.”

She also shared her parenting hopes for a post-quarantine world:

“We want these little boys to see daddy on stage. He’s not going to do it like this forever. I mean, I’m just speaking for him and I may be way off, but I think there’s something about like, ‘I went after my dream. I’m working really hard. See this whole thing?'”

As to whether her sons may one day end up on stage themselves, she remarked:

“My knee-jerk reaction is ‘Oh god, no. Please no.’ But then I look at these kids and I’m like, ‘Oh s**t, they’re probably going to be musical. What are we going to do? Like, not let them play the piano or not let them take a voice lesson if that’s their passion?’…I don’t want to be that parent to stifle a dream. But man, if my kid would just be like, ‘Let’s go learn about corn in Iowa,’ [I’d be like], ‘Great.’ I would so much rather them be an engineer or something.”

With two talented and creative parents, we wouldn’t count on that! But they have plenty of time to figure out the future — for now, we hope they’re just enjoying every second of their adorable kids.

