Bombshell Report Claims Ezra Miller Has A ‘Messiah’ Complex & Controls ‘Harem’ Of Young Women!

New disturbing allegations against Ezra Miller have been revealed.

As you may know, the 29-year-old actor (who uses they/them pronouns) has had a string of arrests and accusations of abuse, assault, and grooming of a teenager, among other crimes from around the world since 2020. This includes getting arrested twice in Hawaii, including one for disorderly conduct and harassment, choking strangers in Iceland, breaking into a neighbor’s home in Vermont to steal alcohol, which resulted in a felony burglary charge, and more. It has been a very messy situation, to say the least. And now, a new bombshell exposé from Vanity Fair published on Sunday dropped more jaw-dropping details into what has been going on with Ezra over the past couple of years.

According to the report, The Perks of Being a Wallflower star began their downward spiral when their parents, Marta and Robert Miller, decided to get a divorce in 2019 – with their father remarrying quickly afterward. A longtime friend of Ezra told the publication:

“Ezra didn’t start freaking out and losing control of themselves in public until after this happened. The Iceland incident happened, and then it just kept going and going and going and going.”

Back in April 2020, a disturbing video of Ezra choking a woman outside of a bar in Iceland went viral on social media. Variety reported that the situation began when the woman joked about fighting the star. However, Ezra did not take it well and wrapped their hands around her neck, pushing her to the ground. The bartender ended up stepping in and locking Ezra out of the establishment. At the time of the incident, the Fantastic Beasts star was joined by a 55-year-old spiritual advisor named Jasper Young Bear who believed Ezra was the “next Messiah.” Another source close to Ezra shared to Vanity Fair:

“Jasper was telling Ezra that he wasn’t a part of the movement, he was the movement—that he was the next Messiah and that the Freemasons were sending demons out to kill him.”

Insiders also claimed Ezra had a habit of referring to themselves “alternatively as Jesus and the devil.” Their upcoming film The Flash – which is surprisingly still set to be released next year – has played a part in their complex. One source says Ezra even believes the superhero character “is the one who brings the multiverses together just like Jesus.”

Whoa…

But what’s more, the insider states Ezra allegedly has become more “narcissistic” over the years and has chosen a group of young followers to spread their beliefs “because they are more malleable”:

“He’d talk about the metaverse and the medicine and how they’re the Messiah and what his work is here. They say their spiritual practice is to be among the people—which means party. So, when in Iceland, he was out nonstop. His favorite were raves, where he’d go on benders for two or three days at a time.”

Sometimes, Ezra allegedly would recruit these children by offering them unrealistic gigs:

“He was telling these kids, ‘You’re going to be in my band, and I’m going to produce your album and you can run my music studio.’ Whether they were visual artists, DJs, kids that were in college—or sometimes kids who might have been homeless—he would recruit them in a period of vulnerability, and promise them all of these things.”

Tokata Iron Eyes, an 18-year-old Indigenous activist, plays a big role in their belief. As a source states, the two believe their union is fated “to bring about the apocalypse.” A rep for Ezra insists the pair’s relationship is strictly platonic. However, the teen’s parents previously accused them of brainwashing, abusing, and grooming Tokata – allegations she has denied – resulting in a protective order against the actor. Despite Ezra not having Native American ancestry, her mom Jumping Eagle says they act like “they are some kind of messiah, and they’re going to lead an Indigenous revolution.”

Elsewhere in the Vanity Fair article, Ezra has been accused of housing followers and friends at their farm in Vermont, which features an altar complete with “bullets, weed, sage, and Flash figurines”:

“A lot of times he makes the women put their cell phones on the altar when they come in, and other offerings. Ezra freaked out recently…demanding that Susan Sarandon come pay tribute to his altar because she didn’t invite Ezra to a dinner party.”

But there is more. At the farm, three people in Ezra’s inner circle claimed Ezra has been controlling a “court harem” of mostly young women. One friend of the DC star believing they are running “a patriarchal dictatorship where Ezra controls all the sex as the man, and plays the women against each other, screams at them, belittles them in front of the others.”

What the f**k…

As for all their legal troubles? Although Ezra faced several arrests over the past year, their issues have pretty much disappeared. Vanity Fair reports that Ezra and their team have been using a “whack-a-mole style legal strategy” of allegedly paying off the victims and forcing at least one person to sign a nondisclosure agreement. The magazine specifically pointed to how the couple in Hawaii – who claimed Ezra broke into their home and took some of their legal documents – subsequently dropped the charge against the actor. A source close to the couple refused to comment on the situation to Vanity Fair – but warned to leave the issue alone, saying:

“Don’t poke a hornet’s nest because one stung a few people.”

This new bombshell report is just wild, y’all! Reactions to the latest claims? Let us know in the comments below. You can also read the entire piece HERE.

