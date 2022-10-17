Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Burglary -- And Could Face 26 Years In Prison If Convicted!

New development in the ongoing case of Ezra Miller.

As many of you have probably heard, the Justice League actor (who uses they/them pronouns) has made headlines over the past couple years for all the wrong reasons… Multiple arrests, abuse accusations, and two felony charges later, they are now facing up to 26 years in prison and a $2,000 fine.

During a Monday morning virtual appearance at the Bennington Superior Court, the 29-year-old pled not guilty to felony burglary and petit larceny charges following the May 1 incident in which they allegedly went into a Stamford, Vermont home, taking “several bottles of alcohol.”

Ezra’s attorney, Lisa B. Shelkrot, explained in a statement:

“Ezra Miller this morning pled not guilty to one count of burglary and one count of petit larceny in Vermont Superior Court and accepted the court-imposed conditions of not contacting or entering the home of the inhabitants. Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health.”

At the time of the incident, the actor claimed to know the homeowner, Isaac Winokur, and entered unannounced to borrow cooking ingredients. However, when law enforcement investigated the scene, used cigarettes and lighters were found scattered around the floor, as well as a ransacked pantry.

As of now, Ezra is continuing on with their “treatment” for “complex mental health issues.” Their upcoming tentpole superhero movie, The Flash, is still on Warner Bros‘ schedule for next Summer. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

