Fans Grossed Out After Khloé Kardashian Reveals 'Nauseating' Nickname For Kris Jenner's Boyfriend Corey Gamble!!

Khloé Kardashian recently revealed her new nickname for Corey Gamble — and it did NOT go over well with the internet!

This past weekend, the reality star took to her Instagram Story to publicly celebrate her mother Kris Jenner’s boyfriend for the upcoming launch of his collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. While dressed in a stunning leopard print piece with strands of her blond hair falling in her face, KoKo told her followers what was up, sharing:

“Hey everyone, we are at a private dinner for none other than the Gambler. He has a capsule collection with Dolce and Gabbana. And can you guess what the material is?”

Hold your horses, “Gambler” wasn’t the cringe-worthy moniker!

The model then turned her camera to reveal Corey behind her at the launch party. He wore an all-white getup made of silk, which inspired the nickname, the 38-year-old squealed:

“Silk daddy!”

Oh…

As Corey went on to rub the material of his shirt and pose for the camera, Khloé encouragingly yelled “Okay! Okay!” in the background. Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

You can see more from their time at the party, too:

The video was likely only meant to inspire a few laughs from fans, but instead, it stirred up a ton of ick! Fans were literally made to “feel sick” after hearing the unusual nickname – and they made sure to get their feelings heard in the comments! They wrote:

“This video is nauseating.” “Gag.” “‘Silk daddy’ “

Oof.

This isn’t the first time Corey’s been slammed for his interactions with the Kardashian-Jenner girls! Funny enough, he was also called out for giving Khloé an “inappropriate” nickname not long ago. Oh, how the tables have turned!

In November 2021, the Good American founder shared a birthday tribute on the ‘gram to wish Corey a happy birthday. All was normal in her caption as she wrote:

“Happy birthday @coreygamble!!! I hope you have the best day, year, life!!! You consistently have incredible energy and are always there for everyone. You’re always the life of the party. You can do the splits for goodness sakes! Cheers to you today and everyday!!!”

Problems arose when the 42-year-old talent manager replied with:

“Thx for the words bunny.”

“Bunny” seems to be a family nickname that Kris has used before, but lots of fans didn’t appreciate Corey taking over the moniker! Just one month later, he was dubbed “creepy” for telling Khloé he “loves” her in the comments of a sponsored post for migraine medication. Considering the fact the business exec’s been dating Khloé’s mother since 2014, we’d hope he loved Khloé and her sisters! But does he overstep his boundaries?? He is only four years older! That seems to be the real worry from his trolls! And there are tons more examples of this, too!

Take an incident with Kourtney Kardashian, for example. In April, Corey was once again put on blast for getting too cozy with his potential future stepdaughter. This controversy revolves around a different b-day post in honor of Travis Barker’s wifey. In a photo uploaded to socials in her honor, fans noticed Corey’s hand resting on Kourt’s thigh, which made many uncomfortable. In March, he was also called out by haters on Reddit when a video appeared to show Kylie Jenner “grinding” on her momma’s beau. Uhhh, yeah, def unusual…

Though Khloé’s been known to get weird with Scott Disick too!

So, given all that, what do you make of Gambler’s latest post with Khlo-Money? Is the nickname cute or nasty? You decide in the comments (below)!

