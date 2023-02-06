Khloé Kardashian Gives A Rare CANDID Response To Tristan Thompson Dating Rumors!

Forget cryptic! Khloé Kardashian directly addressed those Tristan Thompson dating rumors! Did she really get back together with him AGAIN after all the cheating??

On Sunday evening, the 38-year-old reality TV veteran took to Twitter to interact for a bit with her throngs of fans. And what started out as a pretty normal virtual hangout turned into a very inneresting commentary on her love life!

It all started when Khlo-money addressed her recent absence from the social media app. Explaining to her 30 million followers how “life has been life-ing” — preventing her from tweeting as much as she might like — the Kardashians star wrote:

I miss you guys. I’m sorry I’ve been absent recently. Life has been life-ing and I’m not here for it. But I wanted to say hi to my babies — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 6, 2023

Oh no! Hope life doesn’t life TOO hard!

Of course, Khloé has a newborn at home to go along with soon-to-be-5-year-old baby girl True Thompson. So it’s not like the reality TV star doesn’t have a lot going on! And actually, that’s precisely what she referenced in the most interesting response in all of her Sunday night Twitter hang. And *not* something else.

We know because when one fan asked Khloé to reveal the identity of her current man who was keeping her busy, the Kocktails With Khloé alum laughed it off and straight-up confirmed she is VERY single right now. Referencing her two young kids, Khloé first wrote:

“Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it.”

Then she doubled down on the single life reveal while joking about how she is praying a potential partner might just show up in her life sometime soon:

“No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha!”

Ha!

Ch-ch-check out that exchange (below):

Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha! ???????? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 6, 2023

Sorry ’bout it, Tristan, but even if you did buy a home right next to Khloé, it sounds like she is dead-set on being single! No reconciliation this time around, it would seem…

Now, let’s give some credit to Khloé here. Not only is she totally in her right to live her love life as she chooses, this Twitter reply is also about as un-cryptic as she has ever been online. LOLz!!!

But just when you thought the Good American founder was turning over a new (very, very clear) leaf, she let her cryptic flag fly a bit, too! Over on her Instagram Stories on Sunday night, Khloé opted to share a few key thoughts about love, life, and the future.

Here’s how the initial message read:

“Just a reminder that there’s so much more that we still don’t know about ourselves and that’s what makes life so beautiful. Next year you could find your next favorite musician or fall in love with someone you haven’t even met yet. You might see a new shade of green that will become your new favorite color or you could become obsessed with a new food that you thought you once hated. We change as life goes on. We grow as life changes. Our experiences shape us into a new person. It’s beautiful.”

Inspiring!

But it’s the next two slides that really got our interest. The next intriguing IG message read:

“stop feeling bad for doing what’s best for you”

And then in the final one, she added:

“I spent enough time on things that never felt right. I’m listening to my soul now.”

Well then!!!

So whether she’s on Twitter or the ‘gram, Khloé is definitely making things clear (and cryptic) about having moved on from Tristan. For good. …Uh, we think. Yes. Sure!

But wait! There’s still more! On Monday morning, Khloé returned to her IG Stories to share an adorable clip of her months-old son rocking away in a chair while she played Baby Love by The Supremes in the background!

You can’t see very much of the boy besides his legs covered in a cow-print onesie, but as you can tell (below), it’s incredibly adorable all the same:

Love it!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Do YOU buy that Khlo is really as single as she says? The last time these two got back together they kept it on the DL for a really long time… Let us know what U think in the comments (below)!

